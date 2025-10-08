Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 277.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DNLI

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 217,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,169.78. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 242,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,058.68. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $91,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.