DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 11,716 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after buying an additional 740,605 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,737.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 520,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after buying an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after buying an additional 437,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,140,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 509.4% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 304,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 254,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.