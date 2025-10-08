Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 26,022.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.43.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

