DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.