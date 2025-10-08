Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRDN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3,892.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.49. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112,806.88% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRDN. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

