Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in YETI by 1,410.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in YETI by 205.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,407 shares during the period.

YETI Stock Down 3.1%

YETI stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.The business had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

