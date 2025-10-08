Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM Stock Position Lessened by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4,555.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 174.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,742. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,708. This trade represents a 80.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,578 shares of company stock worth $7,262,824. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.81. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $78.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. JMP Securities set a $81.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.