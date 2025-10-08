DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,938 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,856,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,415,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,985,000 after buying an additional 737,578 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,411,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 695,233 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 181.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 816,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 526,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $6,292,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 5.7%

BATS DFIS opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

