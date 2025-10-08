DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in MFS Active International ETF $MFSI

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in MFS Active International ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSI – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 1.43% of MFS Active International ETF worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Active International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Active International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Active International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Active International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Active International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,922,000.

MFS Active International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFSI opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. MFS Active International ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $495.01 million and a PE ratio of 18.16.

MFS Active International ETF Profile

The MFS Active International ETF (MFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks issued by companies from around the globe, excluding the US. The fund may include firms of any market capitalization. MFSI was launched on Dec 5, 2024 and is issued by MFS.

