15,054 Shares in EPR Properties $EPR Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,377 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,631.24. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,075. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 174.38%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.