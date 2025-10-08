Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 76.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 155.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,973 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.3%

Verra Mobility stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%.Verra Mobility’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Verra Mobility Company Profile



Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

