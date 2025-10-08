DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $199.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.29.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.85.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 379,645 shares of company stock worth $78,263,666 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

