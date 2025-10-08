Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 55.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 351.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $48,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $25,978,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,648,670.33. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $19,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 401,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,762,020.24. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,054 shares of company stock worth $215,638,632. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $212.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.63 and its 200-day moving average is $121.53. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.75, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Astera Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

