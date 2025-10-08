Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 6,459 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.