Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.4% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 24.5% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.8% during the second quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $604.51 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $609.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.92.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.