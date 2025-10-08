Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 4,155 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $604.51 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $609.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $581.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.92.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

