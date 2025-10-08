Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Eaton by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 81,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.27.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $371.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.34. The stock has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

