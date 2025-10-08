Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
