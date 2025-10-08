Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 42,860 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS:SYLD opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $988.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.4917 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

