Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 66,832 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,832 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $117,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $604.51 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $609.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $581.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.92.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.