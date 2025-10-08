Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 391 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

