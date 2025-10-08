Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,401 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,712,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,415,000 after acquiring an additional 569,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,535,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,425,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,009,000 after acquiring an additional 61,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 394,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

