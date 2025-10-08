Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 2,123.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 1,115.7% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUCK stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

