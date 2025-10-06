Short Interest in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Expands By 85.9%

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,800 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $260.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 23.66%.The firm had revenue of $27.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.94 billion.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

