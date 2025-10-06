Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,152.50 ($15.48) and last traded at GBX 1,552.50 ($20.85), with a volume of 112559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,550 ($20.82).

Smithson Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,508.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,475.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 2,713.76.

Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smithson Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 317.04%.

About Smithson Investment Trust

Smithson aims to provide its shareholders with a similar investment experience to the Fundsmith Equity Fund, being a superior risk-adjusted return over the long term, but by investing in a group of global small and mid capitalisation listed companies with a market cap of £500m to £15bn, which we believe can compound in value over many years, if not decades, hence the name, Smithson.

