Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Decreases By 30.5%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 499,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 718,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HSHIF opened at $32.68 on Monday. Hoshizaki has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

