Iowa State Bank Decreases Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Exelon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 151,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

