Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Lowers Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November $GNOV

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNOV. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 106,825.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

GNOV opened at $38.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $240.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

