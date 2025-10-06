Iowa State Bank Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,353 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

