Fenimore Asset Management Inc Buys 984 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,771,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. ExlService comprises about 2.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owned 1.70% of ExlService worth $121,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 48.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

ExlService stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.87 million. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

