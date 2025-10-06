Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.5% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 541.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 331,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,312,000 after acquiring an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,558,000 after acquiring an additional 245,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $453.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.