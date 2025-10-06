Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Decreases By 48.1%

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,000 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 452,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

Shares of IMPUY opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Impala Platinum has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Impala Platinum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 61.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.