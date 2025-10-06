Iowa State Bank Decreases Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF $LGLV

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGLV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $177.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $155.93 and a one year high of $179.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.46.

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

