Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 82.3% in September

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,500 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the August 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCMLY. Zacks Research raised shares of Holcim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Holcim from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. Holcim has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

