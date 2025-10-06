Fenimore Asset Management Inc Has $108.43 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $108,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $305.01 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

