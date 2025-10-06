Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Acquired by Fenimore Asset Management Inc

Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $41,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $249.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.88 and its 200-day moving average is $288.12. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $239.83 and a one year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $460,625.40. This trade represents a 129.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,305. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $2,273,891. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

