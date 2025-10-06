Fenimore Asset Management Inc Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Fenimore Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owned about 0.20% of Chemed worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 597,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 521,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,547,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $417.10 per share, with a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,443.30. This represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total value of $1,383,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,373,752.16. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,511. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $442.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $408.42 and a 52-week high of $623.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.20.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

