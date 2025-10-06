Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Generac by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 83.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 4.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $165.84 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total transaction of $837,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,740,467.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

