Fenimore Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $76,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $234.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.20 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

