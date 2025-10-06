Fenimore Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,268 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $61,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus lowered their target price on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $142.77.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.02 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

