Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 74.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:SJM opened at $108.19 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

