Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 1,083 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4,565.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,389 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Avnet by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVT stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

