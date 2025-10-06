450,827 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Bought by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 450,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,201 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 450,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,216,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 110,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

