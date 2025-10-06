Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,522 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

