Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Takes $648,000 Position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $JMOM

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,395 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,633,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,605 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMOM stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.