Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Takes $648,000 Position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $JMOM

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,395 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,633,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,605 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JMOM stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00.
JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.