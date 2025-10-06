Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

JEPI opened at $57.03 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

