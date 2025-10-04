Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF $FPXI

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3,945.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 78,980.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

