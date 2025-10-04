Cromwell Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Cromwell Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Avery Dennison by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $163.42 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $222.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.66.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

