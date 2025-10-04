Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

