Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 8,987 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF $FYLD

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 208,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 98,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 414,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 67,539 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 26.1%

Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $30.59.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.4027 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.